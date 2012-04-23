版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一 19:21 BJT

Beam Inc to buy Pinnacle vodka, other drinks

April 23 Beam Inc plans to buy Pinnacle vodka and Calico Jack rum for $605 million, the company said on Monday.

Beam, which makes Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon, said the deal would not affect 2012 earnings, but would add 5 cents to 10 cents per share in 2013.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐