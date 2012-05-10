版本:
New Issue- Beam Inc sells $600 mln 2-part notes

May 10 Beam Inc on Thursday sold $600
million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BEAM INC 	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 1.875 PCT   MATURITY    05/15/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.768   FIRST PAY   11/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 1.924 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/21/2012	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 115 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.25 PCT    MATURITY    05/15/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.108   FIRST PAY   11/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.356 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/21/2012	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

