New Issue- Beam Inc sells $600 mln 2-part notes

May 10 Beam Inc on Thursday sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BEAM INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 1.875 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.768 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.924 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/21/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.108 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.356 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/21/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS