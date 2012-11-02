Beam tops Wall Street view, stands by full-year profit target

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 Beam Inc posted a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for its bourbon, and said it still expected earnings to grow at a low double-digit percentage rate this year.
The maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons said fourth-quarter earnings would probably fall as it spends more on advertising during the holiday season.
Earnings from continuing operations were $91.7 million, or 57 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $82 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding charges and gains, Beam earned 62 cents per share from continuing operations, topping the analysts' average forecast of 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 8.3 percent to $627.5 million.
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei