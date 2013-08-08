UPDATE 1-Beam profit beats Street; stock buyback set

Aug 8 Alcoholic drinks maker Beam Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by new products such as Jim Beam Honey bourbon, and announced a stock buyback.

The company, which also makes Sauza tequila and Pinnacle vodka, stood by its full-year earnings target, even though it now expects foreign exchange to reduce profit by 5 cents per share, or 2 percentage points of growth. Its target calls for earnings per share before one-time items to grow at a high single-digit rate from the $2.40 it earned in 2012.

In the second quarter, net income was $74.3 million, or 46 cents per share, down from $101.1 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items involving the early extinguishment of debt, earnings per share rose 8 percent to 64 cents. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 60 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 7 percent to $637.6 million, topping analysts' average estimate of $628.6 million.

The company said its board authorized a plan to buy back up to 3 million shares of its stock.