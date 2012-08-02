Beam second-quarter profit tops Street view

Aug 2 Beam Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday and raised its full-year target, fueled by strong demand for the company's bourbons.

The maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons said net income was $100.5 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $328.6 million, or $2.09 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 58 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 54 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 4.4 percent to $595.5 million.

The company said it now expects earnings to grow by a low double-digit percentage rate this year, up from a prior target calling for high single-digit growth.