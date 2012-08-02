Beam second-quarter profit tops Street view

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Beam Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday and raised its full-year target, fueled by strong demand for the company's bourbons.
The maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons said net income was $100.5 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $328.6 million, or $2.09 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 58 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 54 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 4.4 percent to $595.5 million.
The company said it now expects earnings to grow by a low double-digit percentage rate this year, up from a prior target calling for high single-digit growth.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.