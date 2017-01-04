Suntory not considering listing US unit Beam

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO Jan 5 Suntory Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it was not considering an initial public offering of Beam Suntory Inc, denying a media report that it was eying a listing of its U.S. spirits unit on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Mainichi newspaper had reported that the Japanese food and beverages conglomerate was in talks with overseas investment banks about a listing of Beam as it seeks funds to expand its footprint in emerging markets.
"There is no truth at all" to the report, said a Suntory Holdings spokeswoman in Tokyo.
Beam Suntory, the world's third-largest spirits company known for Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons, was formed in 2014 when Suntory bought its U.S. rival Beam for $14 billion. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.