Beam to buy Pinnacle vodka, rum brand for $600 mln -WSJ

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 23 Beam Inc is set to buy Pinnacle vodka and rum brand Calico Jack from White Rock Distilleries Inc for around $600 million in cash, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Beam is the maker of Jim Beam, Maker's Mark and Knob Creek bourbons, and White Rock Distilleries is a privately owned company with a portfolio of some 50 beverages.
Beam could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
Recently, Beam bought an independent Irish whiskey maker Cooley Distillery for $95 million.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.