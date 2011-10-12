RPT-UPDATE 1-Wall St went bearish...just before stocks rebound

(Repeats Oct. 11 story for wider readership)
* Firms shift to underweight equities in past few weeks
* Some investment gurus predicting recession
* Biggest shift for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney since 2009
(Updates with market gains in 5th paragraph, and rewrites
in part)
By Jessica Toonkel
Oct 11 Clients of some big Wall Street firms
have probably missed out on a sharp recovery in stocks over the
past few days.
The firms, who were cautiously optimistic or bullish
through the summer selloff, have turned bearish just as the
market seems to be clawing back.
Between Sept. 18 and Oct. 6, several Wall Street houses who
mostly stood pat through months of market volatility and heavy
declines finally decided enough is enough.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS
have scaled back their portfolios' exposure to equities in the
past three-and-a-half weeks, shifting away from stocks and into
fixed income and cash.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index had its biggest rally in
nearly six weeks on Monday and has gained 8.8 percent in the
past six trading days.
Despite that, investment officers at the firms say they
don't don't believe governments in Europe and the U.S. are
doing enough to address the crushing debt undermining their
financial systems.
Investment managers said they believe the ongoing
uncertainty and wild market swings are here to stay. What's
more, the volatility suggests to some investment strategists
that another recession is increasingly likely. [ID:nN1E7931GA]
European leaders have been meeting for months to address
the debt crisis plaguing the continent. What little progress
there has been is not happening fast enough, said Jeff
Applegate, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney, the brokerage arm of Morgan Stanley (MS.N).
European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet warned
on Tuesday that the crisis had "reached a systemic dimension."
At the same time, in the U.S. the government has been
unable to get much accomplished, Applegate said. For example,
President Obama's jobs-creation package was defeated in the
U.S. Senate on Tuesday.
"You have seen a lot of change since August," Applegate
said. "And the policy responses have not been been swift enough
or large enough."
On Oct. 6, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney shifted the
allocation of its portfolios from overweight on global
equities, commodities and real estate investment trusts to
underweight, while going overweight from underweight on cash
and global bonds.
BIG SHIFT
"This is a big shift for us, the biggest we have made since
April 2009," Applegate said. At that time the firm shifted to
overweight equities as the markets rebounded after the
financial crisis.
One major factor in Morgan Stanley Smith barney's decision
to cut back on risk was a Sept. 21 report by the Economic Cycle
Research Institute predicting a recession. ECRI has
successfully predicted the past four U.S. recessions.
On Oct. 1, Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage arm of Wells
Fargo & Co. (WFC.N) went from neutral to underweight on its
equity exposure in its cyclical asset allocation portfolios.
Wells, which reevaluates its portfolios on a quarterly
basis, first reduced its equity exposure slightly in April, but
cut exposure even further this month due to fears about the
European debt crisis, said Stuart Freeman, chief equity
strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors.
The firm in April shifted its moderate growth & income
portfolio to 58 percent in equities from 63 percent. This
month, the fund decreased its share of equities again, to 45
percent.
Wells Fargo Advisors now predicts a 35 percent chance for a
U.S. recession, up from a 20 percent chance four months ago,
Freeman said. The chances of a recession in Europe, according
to the firm: 40 percent, up from 25 percent a few months ago.
Similarly, UBS (UBS.N) shifted its portfolios from neutral
to underweight equities on Sept. 18.
"We felt that the fundamental issues affecting the markets
had not been resolved," said Mike Ryan, head of research for
wealth management at UBS. Ryan doesn't think the United States
is necessarily headed for a recession.
"We think you will see choppy, sluggish growth," he said.
Of course, not every firm is scaling back on equities.
Equity strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) -
whose logo is a bull -- are maintaining their overweight
position on equities, albeit a "moderate" overweight position,
said Kate Moore, global equity strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
She said that too many investors have held too small a
position in equities since the market crash of 2008 and missed
the rally. Furthermore, she said she believes Europe is closer
to coming up with a solution for its problems.
"We are seeing a willingness of policy makers in Europe to
put things together," she said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's economists forecast U.S.
GDP growth of 2.5 percent for the third quarter, she said.
"That's a far cry from the two quarters of negative GDP
growth that define a recession," Moore said.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Jennifer Merritt,
Walden Siew and Martin Howell)