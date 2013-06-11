REFILE-Chubb, other insurers must face suit over SEC, Bear Stearns settlement claims

By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, June 11 A subsidiary of Chubb Corp.
and other insurers must defend themselves against a
lawsuit for refusing to cover more than $200 million paid out by
Bear Stearns over illegal mutual fund trading practices, New
York's highest court ruled on Tuesday.
Reversing an intermediate court, the Court of Appeals
revived claims seeking coverage for a 2006 settlement between
Bear Stearns and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
over market timing and late trading. The settlement included
$160 million in ill-gotten gains and a $90 million penalty,
according to court papers.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., which acquired Bear Stearns in
2008, brought the claims accusing the insurance companies of
breach of contract. It sought insurance payments to cover the
$160 million, plus $14 million it paid to settle related private
cases, and $40 million in legal fees. It did not seek coverage
for the $90 million penalty.
The insurers argued, among other things, that Bear Stearns
could not recoup the $160 million payment as a matter of public
policy since the SEC found Bear Stearns willfully violated
securities laws by facilitating late trading and market timing
by hedge funds. As is typical in SEC actions, Bear Stearns
neither admitted nor denied the findings.
In its ruling on Tuesday, the state Court of Appeals said
that while it did not condone late trading or market timing, the
insurers had failed to meet the "heavy burden" to prove that
"Bear Stearns is barred from pursuing insurance coverage under
its policies."
The ruling, written by Judge Victoria Graffeo, reinstated
the lawsuit.
Mark Greenberg, a Chubb spokesman, declined to comment.
Vigilant Insurance Company, a Chubb subsidiary, was one of seven
insurance companies sued.
Jennifer Zuccarelli, a JPMorgan spokeswoman, did not return
a call seeking comment.
The court said Bear Stearns could be precluded from coverage
if it acted with the intent to harm or injure others. It also
said the SEC had not established whether the $160 million in
ill-gotten gains was based on money Bear Stearns improperly
earned.
JPMorgan claims at least $140 million of the SEC payment was
illegal profits by hedge fund customers, not its own gains.
The American Insurance Association, which represents some
300 insurers, filed a brief in the case, arguing that allowing
policyholders to insure against the return of ill-gotten gains
created a moral hazard and would increase "undesirable
underlying conduct."
A spokesman for the association declined to comment on the
ruling.
The case is J.P. Morgan Securities Inc v Vigilant Insurance
Company, New York State Supreme Court New York County No.
600979/2009.