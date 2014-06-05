UPDATE 2-Beastie Boys win $1.7 mln in copyright case vs. Monster Beverage

(Updates with background of case, comment from Adam Horovitz)
By Nate Raymond and Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, June 5 Beastie Boys' fight for their
right to not let Monster Beverage Corp use the hip-hop
group's music without their permission resulted in a verdict of
$1.7 million on Thursday.
A federal jury in Manhattan issued the verdict on the eighth
day of trial in a copyright dispute between members of the
Brooklyn-born band and the energy drink maker over songs the
band says Monster used without a license in a 2012 promotional
video.
The Beastie Boys had sought up to $2.5 million for copyright
infringement and false endorsement.
Monster countered that it owed no more than $125,000,
calling the case "illogical" and saying an employee had
mistakenly believed the company had permission to use the music.
Beastie Boys members Adam Horovitz, or "Ad-Rock," and
Michael Diamond, or "Mike D," attended much of the trial and
both testified. After the verdict was read, Horovitz hugged his
wife, musician Kathleen Hanna.
"We're happy," Horovitz said after the hearing. "We just
want to thank the jury."
Reid Kahn, a lawyer for Monster, said the company would
appeal.
Filed in August 2012, the lawsuit centered on an online
video promoting an annual snowboarding competition the company
organizes and sponsors in Canada called "Ruckus in the Rockies."
The video, which Monster uploaded to YouTube, featured the
competition and an after-party attended by DJs, including
Z-Trip. It included a remix by Z-Trip of Beastie Boys songs,
including "Sabotage," "So Watcha Want" and "Make Some Noise."
The four-minute video concluded with a sentence saying "RIP
MCA." Adam Yauch, a Beastie Boys member who went by "MCA," died
a day before the snowboarding event, after a battle with cancer.
The Beastie Boys complained to Monster in June 2012 and
subsequently sued, saying the Corona, California-based company
did not have permission to use its music.
"It stole the Beastie Boys' right to say no," Paul Garrity,
a lawyer for the band, told jurors at the start of the trial.
Monster acknowledged it had infringed the Beastie Boys'
copyrights, but contended it was not done willfully.
"The plaintiffs try to take the undisputed evidence and spin
some tale of an insidious corporate conspiracy," Kahn, Monster's
lawyer, told jurors Wednesday during closing arguments.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Bernard Vaughan in New York;
editing by Gunna Dickson)