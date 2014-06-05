UPDATE 1-Beastie Boys win $1.7 mln in copyright case vs. Monster Beverage

(Adds background, detail on case)
NEW YORK, June 5 Beastie Boys' fight for their
right to not let Monster Beverage Corp use the hip-hop
group's music without their permission resulted in a verdict of
$1.7 million on Thursday.
A federal jury in Manhattan issued the verdict on the eighth
day of trial in a copyright dispute between members of the
Brooklyn-born band and the energy drink maker over songs the
band says Monster used in a 2012 promotional video without a
license.
The Beastie Boys had sought up to $2.5 million for copyright
infringement and false endorsement.
Monster countered that it owed no more than $125,000,
calling the case "illogical" and saying an employee had
mistakenly believed the company had permission to use the music.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Bernard Vaughan in New York;
editing by Gunna Dickson)