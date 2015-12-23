The Beatles to stream across music services from Christmas Eve - Re/code

Dec 22 Popular music band 'The Beatles' will see
its songs feature across streaming music services starting this
Thursday, Christmas Eve, Re/code reported, citing sources
familiar with the plans.
Streaming music services including Spotify, Apple Music,
Google Play and Amazon Prime Music, are among the many others
set to stream the band's songs, the tech website reported. (on.recode.net/1mzg7Eg)
According to Re/code, Pandora Media Inc has the music
band's songs on its online radio service, but with various
restrictions.
The Re/code report follows a source-based report from
Billboard a week ago which said 'The Beatles' were coming to a
streaming service on Christmas Eve, but did not specify which
one. (bit.ly/1UPPma6)
Unlike artists such as Adele, Coldplay and Taylor Swift, who
decided to not release some of their singles to the free
versions of music streaming services, 'The Beatles' will be
available for free to its users, Re/code said.
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)