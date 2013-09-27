Dr. Dre's Beats Electronics gets investment from Carlyle

Sept 27 Beats Electronics LLC, founded by U.S.
rapper Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy Iovine, said private
equity firm Carlyle Group LP has agreed to make a
minority investment in the audio technology company.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. However, a
person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to
publicly discuss financial details of the deal, said Carlyle
would invest $500 million in Beats Electronics, valuing it at
over $1 billion.
Equity for the investment will come from affiliates of
Carlyle Partners V, Carlyle's $13.7 billion U.S. buyout fund.
Beats Electronics also said it agreed to buy back the
minority stake held by Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp
in the company.
HTC bought a 50.1 percent stake in the company in 2011, but
sold half of it a year later.
Founded in 2008, Beats Electronics sells branded headphones,
earphones and speakers, as well as Beats Audio software
technology.