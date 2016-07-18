TPG to acquire surgical tools maker Beaver-Visitec

| July 18
July 18 TPG Capital LP, one of the world's
largest private equity firms, has agreed to acquire
Beaver-Visitec International, a U.S. maker of tools used in eye
surgery, from buyout firm RoundTable Capital Partners.
The acquisition, the value of which was not disclosed,
provides TPG with a platform that it can use to rapidly scale up
its presence in the ophthalmology space.
Beaver-Visitec was created by RoundTable in 2010 through a
combination of the opthalmic product businesses of three
separate companies: Becton Dickinson and Co, Medtronic
and Aspen Surgical.
Since then, RoundTable has built out Beaver-Visitec through
multiple small acquisitions.
In recent years, TPG Capital has exited businesses in
several other healthcare-related areas. In 2015, TPG sold Par
Pharmaceutical Holdings, a purveyor of generic drugs, to Endo
International Plc for $8 billion.
The same year, TPG sold Envision Pharmaceutical Services, a
pharmaceutical benefits manager, to pharmacy Rite Aid Corp
for $2 billion.
In 2013, TPG launched a nearly $1 billion initial public
offering of Quintiles Transnational Holdings, a contract
research organization.
Quintiles recently merged with healthcare data and analytics
company IMS Health.
In buying Beaver-Visitec, TPG is entering a sector with a
number of well established strategic competitors. Some of the
biggest names in the space include Alcon, which is owned by
Novartis AG, Bausch and Lomb, owned by Valeant
Pharmaceuticals, and Vistakon, owned by Johnson &
Johnson.
Since 2007, TPG has invested more than $8 billion in its
healthcare portfolio.
This year has been a relatively slow year for M&A in the
medical devices sector, with one very large, notable exception
in Abbott Laboratories' $25 billion agreement to acquire
rival St. Jude Medical in April.
Abbott also agreed to acquire diagnostics company Alere Inc
earlier in the year for nearly $6 billion.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York, editing by G Crosse)