UPDATE 2-Beazer new home orders point to recovery

* Q3 loss/shr $0.80 vs est $0.42
* Q3 rev $172.8 mln vs est $231.80 mln
* Says new home orders rose 23.7 pct
(Adds details)
Aug 9 Beazer Homes USA posted a
wider-than-expected quarterly loss amid a weak housing market,
but the homebuilder said new home orders rose as the market was
beginning to stabilize.
New U.S. single-family home sales unexpectedly fell in June,
but a sharp rise in prices and declining supply suggested the
market for new houses was starting to recover.
Economic fundamentals favor new home ownership with
excellent affordability, low new home inventories, rising rental
rates and unsustainably low levels of household formation,
Beazer said in a statement.
Builders had been grappling with stiff price competition
from a heavy overhang of used homes and cut-rate foreclosures
that date from the housing boom's years of rampant risky lending
and over-development.
For April-June, the company posted a loss of 80 cents a
share, compared with analysts' average expectations of a loss of
42 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 46 percent to $172.8 million. Net new home
orders increased 23.7 percent.
Shares of the Atlanta-based closed at $1.94 on Monday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)