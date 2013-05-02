版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 20:02 BJT

BRIEF-Beazer Homes up 5.7 pct premarket after results

NEW YORK May 2 Beazer Homes USA Inc : * Shares up 5.7 percent in premarket trading after results

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐