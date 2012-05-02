UPDATE 1-Beazer Homes posts wider-than-expected loss as costs rise

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q2 adj shr loss $0.51 vs est $0.43
* Q2 rev $191.6 mln vs est $192.5 mln
* Construction, land sales costs up 56 pct in the quarter
May 2 Diversified homebuilder Beazer Homes USA posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on higher construction and land sales costs, and said it remains cautiously hopeful on the prospects of a sustained housing market recovery.
The company's second-quarter net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $37.9 million, or 48 cents per share, from $53.8 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a net loss of 51 cents per share, that missed analysts' estimates of a loss of 43 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Home construction and land sales costs rose about 56 percent to $170.3 million during the quarter.
Revenue rose about 52 percent to $191.6 million, but that was below analysts' expectations of $192.5 million.
Total home closings on a continuing operations basis were up about 45 percent to 845 homes, the company said in a statement.
Net new home orders increased 29 percent.
Beazer shares closed at $3.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.