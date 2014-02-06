Insurer Beazley's profit jumps on strong underwriting

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 6 Insurer and re-insurer Beazley reported a 25 percent jump in full-year profit as it wrote more premiums and catastrophe-loss claims remained muted.
Pretax profit jumped to $313.3 million in the year ended Dec. 31 from $251.2 million a year earlier.
Net premiums written rose 9 percent to $1.68 billion, while net insurance claims fell 8 percent to $719.1 million.
"The profit outperformance is mainly attributable to a stronger-than-expected underwriting result," Numis analyst Nick Johnson wrote in a note to clients.
Johnson said the stock remained his top pick in the sector and raised his rating to "buy" from "add".
Shares in Dublin-based Beazley, which provides marine, casualty and property insurance, closed at 253.4 pence on Wednesday.
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.