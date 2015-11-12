版本:
Beazley reports 6 pct jump in gross written premiums

Nov 12 Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc reported a 6 percent jump in gross written premiums, helped by strong growth in its U.S. specialty lines business.

Gross written premiums rose to $1.64 billion in the nine months ended Sept. 30 from $1.55 billion a year earlier.

The underwriter provides marine, casualty and property insurance and reinsurance. Its U.S. specialty lines business caters to professional liability and management liability needs of mid-sized and small organisations. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

