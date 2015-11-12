UPDATE 1-Beazleys' gross written premiums jump 6 pct

(Adds details, share movement)
Nov 12 Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc
reported a 6 percent jump in gross written premiums,
helped by strong growth in its U.S. specialty lines business.
Gross written premiums rose to $1.64 billion in the nine
months ended Sept. 30 from $1.55 billion a year earlier.
The underwriter provides marine, casualty and property
insurance and reinsurance. Its specialty lines business caters
to professional liability and management liability needs of
mid-sized and small organisations.
The specialty division, its largest, grew 19 percent to
write premiums of $748 million, the company said.
"This growth helped us offset the highly competitive market
conditions for other lines," Beazley said in a statement on
Thursday.
Gross premiums for marine insurance fell 15 percent during
the period, while life, accident and health fell 6 percent.
Premium rates on renewal for specialty lines also increased
2 percent during the period, the insurer added.
Haitong Research retained its 'buy' recommendation on the
stock, citing the support from sector-wide M&A and the potential
for a special dividend for the year ending December 2015.
"Beazley is, however, proving it can produce differentiated
and profitable growth as a standalone company," Haitong Research
said.
Shares in the company were down 1 percent at 362.8 pence in
early trading on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. They
have risen about 33 percent in value since the beginning of the
year.
