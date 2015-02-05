CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Insurer Beazley's profit hit by lower reserve releases

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say profit fell due to lower reserve
By Richa Naidu
Feb 5 Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc
said full-year pretax profit fell 16 percent as reserve
releases declined from record highs in 2013.
The company recovered substantially more reserve money in
2013 that it had set aside to pay off claims from pre-2010
catastrophes and the credit crunch in 2008, which cost less than
initially anticipated.
Finance Director Martin Bride told Reuters that claims in
2014 were actually flat on the previous year.
Claims during the year included the destruction of aircraft
in Tripoli, downing of the Malaysia Airlines plane in Ukraine,
Hurricane Odine and U.S. data breaches.
However, the underwriter could tap reserve releases of only
$158.1 million in the year ended Dec. 31, compared with the $218
million it released in 2013.
Beazley's combined ratio in 2014 inched up to 89 percent
from 84 percent in the previous year.
A ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in
premiums than it pays out in claims.
"Eighty-nine percent is more of a long-term average, 84
percent was an exceptionally good year in 2013," Chief Executive
Andrew Horton said.
Beazley reported a 3 percent rise in net written premiums at
$1.73 billion. Pretax profit fell 16.4 percent to $261.9
million.
Beazley, which provides marine, casualty and property
insurance and reinsurance, also said it would pay a special
dividend of 11.8 pence per share on top of a second interim
dividend of 6.2 pence.
Shares in the company were down 2 percent at 295.3 pence at
0958 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)