Retailer Bebe avoids bankruptcy with landlord deals -sources

May 4 Fashion chain Bebe Stores Inc has
clinched deals with its landlords to close its approximately 180
stores, enabling it to avoid filing for bankruptcy and continue
to sell merchandise online, people familiar with the matter said
on Thursday.
Bebe has almost no debt and a significant amount of cash, so
the development was rare as many of its peers filed for
bankruptcy and closed their doors this year amid intense
competition from online retailers and fast-changing consumer
tastes.
Bebe risked having to file for bankruptcy if its landlords
did not accept the deals, the sources said. Retailers often file
for bankruptcy to get out of store leases, leaving landlords
scrambling to recover their losses in bankruptcy court.
However, Bebe was able to offer mall owners, including Simon
Property Group Inc and General Growth Properties Inc
, better deals than what they would have received in a
bankruptcy protection filing, said the sources.
Bebe plans to continue to operate online, selling its
low-cut dresses, off-the-shoulder tops and short shorts without
the expense of rent, the sources said. The retailer also has a
partnership with licensor Bluestar Alliance LLC to further
develop its brand.
The sources requested anonymity because the negotiations
were private. Bebe, Simon Property and General Growth Properties
did not respond to requests for comment.
BCBG Max Azria LLC, Wet Seal LLC and American Apparel LLC
are just some of the U.S retailers that filed for bankruptcy in
the last 12 months. Mall-based retailers in particular are going
through a period of immense distress, as foot traffic in malls
falls due to the rise in popularity of online shopping.
In April, Bebe said that it expected to record a charge of
about $20 million related to the store closings, and that
liquidators were holding store closing sales in the shops.
Bebe does not have any term loans or bonds, and had about
$67 million in cash at the end of 2016, according to its
financial statements.
The company said in March that it had retained investment
bank B. Riley & Co to explore strategic options, and a real
estate adviser to work on lease negotiations with landlords.
Bebe Chief Executive Manny Mashouf founded the company in
the 1970s, and the retailer rose to fame in the 1990s and 2000s
thanks in part to a fashion line it offered with reality TV
stars the Kardashians. Mashouf owns about 58 percent of the
company's shares.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)