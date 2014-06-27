版本:
Bebe Stores to exit 2b bebe affordable apparel business

June 27 Women's apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it would exit its unprofitable "2b bebe" business, under which it sells affordable apparel and accessories, by July to focus on its core businesses and to cut costs.

The company said the exit would lead to annual pretax savings of about $9 million-$10 million beginning in fiscal 2015.

Bebe said it expected to incur $5 million-$6 million in restructuring charges related to its exit of the business. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
