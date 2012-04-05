UPDATE 1-Bebe 3rd-qtr retail sales miss estimates

* Q3 retail sales from cont. ops $108 mln vs est $119 mln

* Q3 retail sales up 7 pct

* Q3 Same-store sales up 7.2 pct

April 5 Women's apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc's third- quarter retail sales from continuing operations missed street estimates, but said it was 7 percent higher from last year.

Bebe, which caters to fashion-conscious women between the ages 21 and 34, had fallen out of favor with customers over the past few years on fashion missteps.

For the third quarter ended March 31, the company reported retail sales of $108 million, compared to $100.8 million from a year ago.

This was below analysts' estimates of $119 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Brisbane, California-based company, known for its fashionable party and professional wear, said same-store sales for the quarter, which includes its online stores, rose 7.2 percent.

Bebe shares closed at $9.41 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.