COLUMN - To see future electorate, look at California voters now

By Sherry Bebitch and Douglas Jeffe
Nov 20 The changing face of the American
electorate is etched all over the map of California. The Golden
State may no longer be a partisan battleground, but it continues
to be a reliable bellwether for the evolving national political
landscape.
Even as President Barack Obama won a second term with an
electorate that mirrored the demographic trends that have made
California deep blue, Golden State voters chose to raise taxes
to fund education and gave Democrats a two-thirds
"supermajority" in both houses of the state legislature-meaning
Democratic lawmakers will have the ability to raise taxes
without a single Republican vote.
This willingness to increase taxes to pay for schools and
other long-underfunded public services, coupled with California
voters' rejection of the GOP's "no new taxes" mantra-up and down
the ballot-could well echo across the nation, just as the
passage of the state's Proposition 13 ignited the anti-tax
movement more than three decades ago.
Once upon a time, the Golden State was a Republican bastion.
From 1952 through 1988, only one Democratic presidential
candidate - Lyndon B. Johnson - carried California. It may have
helped that a Californian - either Richard Nixon or Ronald
Reagan - was on the GOP ticket for seven of those 10 elections.
Until former Governor Jerry Brown's "Back to the Future" victory
in 2010, Republicans had won 10 of the previous 15 gubernatorial
elections.
How times have changed. In 2010 - a great year for
Republicans nationally - Democrats scored overwhelming victories
in California. Brown swamped billionaire business executive Meg
Whitman and her prodigious spending, and Senator Barbara Boxer
easily fended off a challenge from another wealthy GOP
standard-bearer, Carly Fiorina. Democratic candidates took every
statewide office, maintained their legislative majorities and
held all their congressional seats.
That was just a warm-up for 2012.
Obama's 21-point victory over Mitt Romney in the Golden
State marked the sixth straight presidential election in which
California has convincingly delivered its electoral prize to the
Democratic ticket. And the margins haven't even been close. In
2000, Republicans feigned a serious effort in California, and
Vice President Al Gore was snookered into spending election eve
in Los Angeles instead of in Florida or Tennessee. Now the GOP
doesn't even bother with a head fake; all of California's 55
electoral votes are placed safely in the Democratic column
before the race even begins. More telling, Democrats picked up
four congressional seats and secured their two-thirds majorities
in both the State Assembly and Senate, rendering the GOP
virtually powerless in Sacramento.
How this transformation occurred is obvious. In politics,
demographics and culture drive destiny. California's population
is now majority minority.
On Nov. 6, 44 percent of California voters were non-white,
according to CNN exit polls. White males comprised only 29
percent of the state's electorate. African-American voting power
has eroded in California; blacks made up only 8 percent of the
state's voters. But that turnout has been more than surpassed by
Latinos (22 percent of voters) and Asian-Americans (11 percent).
African-Americans in California gave Obama 96 percent of
their vote, Latinos 72 percent and Asian-Americans 79 percent.
Even in this very blue state, Romney captured 53 percent of the
white vote - still not nearly enough to head off an electoral
thrashing.
Post-election analysis by pundits inside and outside the
Beltway has centered on the growth of the country's non-white
electorate as a major source of grief for the Republican Party.
In this respect, California has been ahead of the curve for
years.
The GOP probably has itself to blame for the disaffection of
Latino and Asian-American voters. Latinos, with their
conservative family values, were once considered logical
prospects for Republican ideas and candidates, but it hasn't
worked out that way.
During his 1994 re-election campaign, Republican
Governor Pete Wilson famously - or infamously - championed
Proposition 187, an initiative to deny undocumented immigrants
schooling and healthcare. Wilson and Proposition 187 won that
year, but Latino leaders and voters were turned off.
Their antipathy to the GOP has been reinforced by the
anti-immigrant posture of national Republican politics. One of
the most vocal members of the California Assembly's GOP caucus
is founder of the Minutemen Corps of California, which patrols
the border for illegal immigrants. Nationally, any headway that
President George W. Bush made in cultivating Latino votes has
been wiped out by the strident anti-immigrant rhetoric spewed
during the Republican primary season.
It used to be that Asian-Americans tilted toward the
Republican Party in California. Large numbers of Taiwanese and
disaffected Chinese took up residence in San Francisco and Los
Angeles County, while South Vietnamese refugees migrated to
Orange County. Democratic President Harry Truman was not the
most beloved figure among Japanese Americans. For a long time
the Asian-American constituencies, although relatively small in
number, were politically similar to Cuban-Americans in Florida.
That has changed as the Asian-American population has grown
and new generations have submerged - or forgotten - the old
grudges. A tipping point may have come when President Bill
Clinton and Vice President Al Gore were attacked over campaign
fundraisers held in the Asian community. Where Republicans saw
scandal, Asian-Americans saw anti-immigrant jingoism. Whatever
the reason, one of the fastest growing sectors of the population
has placed itself off-limits to most Republican candidates.
Cultural and social issues have also played against the
Republican brand in California. Fully 69 percent of Election Day
voters in California said abortion should be legal. Though
Proposition 8, the ban on gay marriage, managed to win a
majority when it was on the ballot in 2008, 56 percent of 2012
voters said they approve of gay marriage.
The advent of 24-hour cable, Facebook, Twitter, blogs and
hyperventilated bloviating on television and radio talk shows
has created an echo chamber that has driven us into ideological
bunkers. Every word uttered by Rick Santorum in Iowa, by Newt
Gingrich in South Carolina or Todd Akin in Missouri is heard
loud and clear in California's cities and suburbs. No wonder
there was an 11 percent gender gap in California, with Obama
carrying 72 percent of the state's single women voters.
The Republican Party's retreat into its older, white base
has left the GOP on the decline in California. Like the Tea
Party in 2010, California's GOP scored significant victories in
the late '70s with the "Proposition 13 babies" - the legislative
candidates who were the legacy of Howard Jarvis' anti-tax
crusade - but the party has never moved on.
Decades of closed GOP primaries eventually forced moderate
Republicans off the playing field. Aside from embracing the
usual litany of conservative positions on social issues, the
Republican Party in California has come to be seen as singing a
one-note song, whose only refrain is "no new taxes." Well,
California voters have moved on, leaving the GOP largely out in
the cold.
Does this mean a guarantee of one-party rule in California
for decades to come? Not necessarily. The Democrats always have
the ability to overreach, and their agenda could be undone by
the fiscal implications of their fealty to public employee
unions, trial lawyers and others who put up political money for
Democratic candidates. Yet even if Democrats stumble badly in
the state, there is no indication that the Republican Party can
resurrect itself. What we may see instead is the advent of "no
party government."
California has a brand-new "top two" system that sends the
leading primary vote getters, regardless of party affiliation,
into a general election runoff. While the Republican share of
the California electorate has continued to shrink and the
Democratic percentage has been a little more stable, "No Party
Preference (NPP)" registration has shot up - more than one in
five voters now opt for no affiliation. As the electorate and
political activists get acclimated to the system, NPP candidates
may start to show real appeal for Californians disgusted by both
parties.
Whatever happens in the Golden State is likely to be a
precursor of the next trend in American politics. For better or
worse, America has become California.