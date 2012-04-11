UPDATE 1-Bechtel backlog surges with LNG and mining deals

April 11 Bechtel, the largest U.S. engineering
company, posted 18 percent revenue growth in 2011 and a surge in
project backlog to $104 billion, suggesting a loosening of purse
strings by its energy and government clients around the world.
The company's $32.9 billion in revenue represented a rebound
from a 9 percent drop the previous year, and the $53 billion in
new orders was double what Bechtel landed in 2010.
The San Francisco-based company cited two Australian
liquefied natural gas projects as among its most "exciting" last
year. "Bechtel's LNG prospects have never been brighter than
they are in Australia," the company said in its annual report.
Bechtel also said it had signed multi-project arrangements
with two mining customers, while creating a separate business
line for offshore oil and gas and another to form alliances like
its deal with Linde AG to build and expand ethylene
cracker plants in North America.
Privately held Bechtel, which does not report profits, had
to increase its headcount only slightly last year, to 53,000,
after it grew by 8 percent the previous year to 52,700.
Managing projects from nuclear reactors and oil refineries
to government services and transport, Bechtel competes with
Fluor Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc and URS
Corp.
Revenue at Fluor, its nearest U.S. rival, rose 12 percent
in 2011 to $23.4 billion.