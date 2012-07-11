Agrochemicals firm Becker Underwood up for sale-sources

| NEW YORK, July 11
NEW YORK, July 11 Privately held agrochemicals
company Becker Underwood has put itself up for sale and could
bring in more than $1 billion, according to three sources
familiar with the matter.
The company, which is majority-owned by private equity firm
Norwest Equity Partners, has hired boutique investment bank
Greenhill & Co to advise on the sale, according to the
sources.
The auction is in the second round and could attract both
strategic and private equity bidders, they said.
Two of the sources said that Norwest is hoping the company
will bring in more than 11 times 2012 EBITDA, and that this
valuation could scare off some private equity bidders.
The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because it
is an ongoing process.
Becker Underwood and Norwest could not be immediately
reached for comment. A Greenhill spokesman declined to comment
on the matter.
Becker Underwood specializes in seed coatings and other
technologies that improve yields or protect crops. The company
has 14 locations in five countries and says its products can be
found in more than 70 countries.
Minneapolis-based Norwest bought its majority stake in the
company in 2004. The private equity firm's other investments
include language learning software company Rosetta Stone and
chemicals distribution firm Univar.