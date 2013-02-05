Becton Dickinson quarterly earnings helped by early flu season

BRIEF-Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
Feb 5 Becton Dickinson and Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Tuesday, boosted by an early flu season.
Net earnings were $625.4 million, or $3.13 per diluted share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $263.0 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $1.90 billion, led by sales in the company's Bioscience unit, which sells research and clinical instruments and other tools used in research.
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Japan trying to avoid trade friction with U.S. (Adds direct quote, details of dialogue)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.