UPDATE 1-Becton Dickinson earnings helped by early flu season

Feb 5 Becton Dickinson and Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, boosted by an early flu season, and the medical device and instrument company raised its outlook for the full year.

Net earnings were $625.4 million, or $3.13 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $263.0 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $1.35 from $1.14. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting $1.24, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $1.90 billion, led by sales in the company's Bioscience unit, which sells research and clinical instruments and other tools used in research.

For the full fiscal year, the company raised the bottom end of its previously stated revenue growth outlook to 4.0 percent from 3.5 percent, excluding the impact of foreign currency. It kept the top end of the forecast at 4.5 percent.

Earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to grow 7.5 percent to 8.0 percent from fiscal 2012, excluding the impact of currency.

The company also said it planned to repurchase $500 million of its common stock in fiscal 2013.

The shares closed on Monday at $85.16 on the New York Stock Exchange.