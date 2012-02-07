UPDATE 1-Becton Dickinson cuts full-year profit outlook

* Q1 EPS $1.21 vs est $1.17
* Q1 rev up 3 pct to $$1.89 bln
* Lowers fiscal 2012 profit view
Feb 7 Medical technology company Becton
Dickinson & Co reported better-than-expected quarterly
results, but lowered its full-year profit forecast on the
strengthening dollar.
For the first quarter, Becton Dickinson's income from
continuing operations fell to $263.0 million, or $1.21 a share,
from $315.9 million, or $1.35 a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected the maker of medical tests
and laboratory equipment to earn $1.17 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter revenue rose 3 percent to $1.89 billion,
beating estimates of $1.88 billion.
The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company lowered its
full-year profit forecast from continuing operations to $5.60 to
$5.70 a share, reflecting the impact of the strengthening U.S.
dollar. It had earlier forecast $5.75 to $5.85 a share.
On a foreign currency-neutral basis, the company backed its
previous revenue growth outlook of 2 to 4 percent.
The company's shares, which closed at $80.53 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday, were down 4 percent before the bell on
Tuesday.