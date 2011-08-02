UPDATE 1-Becton Dickinson quarterly profit beats estimates

* Q3 EPS from cont ops $1.51 vs analysts' view $1.43

CHICAGO, Aug 2 Medical technology company Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and raised its full-year profit outlook, citing stronger sales across its product lines.

The maker of medical tests, supplies and laboratory equipment said on Tuesday that earnings from continuing operations in the third-quarter ended June 30 rose to $338.1 million, or $1.51 a share, from $294.2 million, or $1.23 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected $1.43 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.01 billion, above the analysts' average estimate of $1.99 billion.

Becton Dickinson raised its forecast for fiscal 2011 earnings per share from continuing operations to a range of $5.65 to $5.70, up from $5.55 to $5.65.

Analysts had expected fiscal 2011 earnings of $5.62 a share.

The company said it expected sales growth at the high end of its earlier estimate of 5 percent to 6 percent, helped by favorable foreign currency translations. (Reporting by Susan Kelly; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)