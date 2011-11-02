UPDATE 1-Becton profit forecast below Street; shares drop

* Q4 EPS $1.39 matches Wall Street view

* Sees FY EPS $5.75-$5.85; Street looked for $6.18

* Shares fall 6.7 percent

Nov 2 Medical technology company Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX.N) forecast a fiscal-year profit below Wall Street's target, citing weak use of healthcare services, and its shares fell nearly 7 percent.

The maker of medical tests, supplies and laboratory equipment said its forecast also reflected reduced research funding and "global macroeconomic conditions."

"On the heels of Becton results, we expect peer group shares to potentially come under pressure," Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman said in a research note.

For its 2012 fiscal year, Becton forecast earnings of $5.75 and $5.85 per share from continuing operations. Analysts were looking for $6.18.

The company projected that fiscal-year revenue would rise about 1 percent to 3 percent, or 2 percent to 4 percent on a foreign currency-neutral basis. The consensus expectation for revenue growth was 5.3 percent, according to Goldman's Roman.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended on Sept. 30 fell 24 percent to $300 million, or $1.36 per share, from $396.7 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings of $1.39 per share matched the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 9.5 percent to $2.05 billion, about $30 million ahead of the analysts' average estimate.

Becton shares fell 6.7 percent to $71 in premarket trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)