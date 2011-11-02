UPDATE 1-Becton profit forecast below Street; shares drop

* Q4 EPS $1.39 matches Wall Street view
* Sees FY EPS $5.75-$5.85; Street looked for $6.18
* Shares fall 6.7 percent
Nov 2 Medical technology company Becton
Dickinson & Co (BDX.N) forecast a fiscal-year profit below Wall
Street's target, citing weak use of healthcare services, and
its shares fell nearly 7 percent.
The maker of medical tests, supplies and laboratory
equipment said its forecast also reflected reduced research
funding and "global macroeconomic conditions."
"On the heels of Becton results, we expect peer group
shares to potentially come under pressure," Goldman Sachs
analyst David Roman said in a research note.
For its 2012 fiscal year, Becton forecast earnings of $5.75
and $5.85 per share from continuing operations. Analysts were
looking for $6.18.
The company projected that fiscal-year revenue would rise
about 1 percent to 3 percent, or 2 percent to 4 percent on a
foreign currency-neutral basis. The consensus expectation for
revenue growth was 5.3 percent, according to Goldman's Roman.
Net income for the fourth quarter ended on Sept. 30 fell 24
percent to $300 million, or $1.36 per share, from $396.7
million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings of $1.39 per share matched the
average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9.5 percent to $2.05 billion, about $30
million ahead of the analysts' average estimate.
Becton shares fell 6.7 percent to $71 in premarket trading
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)