Medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson revenue rises

* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon Commercial Bank
Nov 4 Medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson & Co reported a 4.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to improving demand for its drug-delivery products.
Net income rose to $301 million, or $1.53 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $91 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included pretax charges of $347 million.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.68 per share.
Revenue rose to $2.20 billion from $2.10 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore and Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
