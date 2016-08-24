版本:
Bed Bath & Beyond appoints external auditor to review Welspun India's products

CHICAGO Aug 24 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Wednesday it has appointed an independent auditor to confirm whether supplier Welspun India Ltd's bedding products are actually made of Egyptian cotton.

Last week, Target Corp cut ties with the Indian textile manufacturer saying it had passed off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian cotton. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago)

