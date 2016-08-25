UPDATE 3-Welspun faces new probe from Bed Bath, shares pressured

* Welspun shares fall again, recover to trade flat by midday
CHICAGO/NEW DELHI, Aug 25 U.S. retailer Bed Bath
& Beyond said it ordered an external audit of textiles
from Welspun India, putting more pressure on the
embattled Indian bedding and towel maker that has seen nearly
half its market value wiped out this week.
Welspun has been caught in a maelstrom after U.S. retailing
giant Target last week accused the Indian manufacturer
of passing off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian cotton for two
years.
Target has said it is severing ties with the company,
prompting other Welspun clients including Wal-Mart Stores
and JC Penney to also probe the manufacturer.
Welspun shares fell 10 percent at the open on Thursday, and
hit the daily lower limit for a fourth day. At Thursday's low,
Welspun had a market value of 53.55 billion rupees ($798
million), nearly half the market value it had last Friday.
The stock recovered to trade largely flat by midday on
Thursday after Welspun sent a clarification to exchanges
reiterating that an external audit of the supply chain has been
sought and would be completed in 6-8 weeks.
BED BATH PROBE
Bed Bath & Beyond spokeswoman Leah Drill said the retailer
will pursue an investigation and take appropriate action.
The company's announcement came after Wal-Mart, the world's
largest retailer, said it is reviewing Welspun's cotton
certification records. Department store JC Penney is also
conducting an investigation "to ensure the integrity of
Welspun's product claims." Macy's said on Wednesday it is
also monitoring the situation.
Target on Wednesday said it is in the process of taking out
all products made by Welspun under the 'Fieldcrest' label, and
has already removed 750,000 Fieldcrest bedding products from
stores and its website. Those were sold between 2014 and 2016,
and Welspun claimed they were made from Egyptian cotton,
spokeswoman Molly Snyder said.
The investigation at Target, which routinely audits its
products, finished at the end of July, Snyder said. She declined
to provide details about what triggered the probe. Target
declined to comment on how this product quality issue was not
caught by its internal buying team for two years.
Target is offering a refund, in the form of a gift card, to
affected customers, who either have a loyalty card or bought the
products online.
On Monday, Welspun said it would hire a major accounting
firm to review its supply processes.
Some retailers such as Swedish home furnishing giant IKEA AB
said they would continue doing business with Welspun
while awaiting the outcome of the firm's probe.
