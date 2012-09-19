版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Bed Bath and Beyond shares fall 5.5 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : * Shares fell 5.5 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

