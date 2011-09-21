UPDATE 1-Bed Bath Q2 profit beats Street view

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
* Q2 EPS $0.93 vs est $0.84
* Q2 rev up 8 pct, in line with est of $2.31 bln
* Sees Q3 EPS at $0.82-$0.87 vs est $0.86 (Follows alerts)
Sept 21 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations, as more shoppers showed an interest in decorating their homes.
Net income for the second quarter was $229.4 million, or 93 cents a share, compared with $181.8 million, or 70 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts on an average had expected the company to earn 84 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which sells everything from toasters to shower curtains, said revenue rose 8 percent to $2.31 billion, in line with analysts' expectations.
The company's same-store sales, a key gauge of retail health, rose 5.6 percent.
For the third quarter, Bed Bath expects to earn 82-87 cents a share, compared with average analysts' expectations of 86 cents per share.
Shares of the Union, New Jersey-based company rose 2 percent to $58.68 in extended trading. They closed at $57.48 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
