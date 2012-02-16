UPDATE 1-Boehringer Ingelheim unit recalls 3 lots of cancer drug

* Recall affects three lots of Cytarabine
Feb 16 Bedford Laboratories, a unit of
Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim, said it is recalling three lots
of its generic cancer drug in the United States over sterility
concerns.
The company said it is recalling the lots of injectable
Cytarabine following an investigation of its manufacturing
facility.
"To date, there have been no reports of any adverse events
for the lots being recalled," the company said in a statement.
Bedford Laboratories started as a division of Ben Venue
labs, which was acquired by Boehringer Ingelheim in 1997.
Separately, Sanofi said it has recalled some of
its drug Fludara, a chemotherapy agent, as a precautionary
measure after Ben Venue was cited by both European and U.S.
regulators for serious manufacturing deficiencies.
Cytarabine is a cancer treatment and is among the generic
chemotherapy drugs that are in short supply in the United
States.