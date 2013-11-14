Russia allows beef imports from 3 Brazilian plants

MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's veterinary agency said
it had lifted limits on beef imports from three Brazilian
plants, but the restrictions remained on some other suppliers in
Brazil.
The three plants are owned by JBS, the world's
biggest producer of beef, Marfrig Alimentos SA and
Mataboi Alimentos, the Russian veterinary and phytosanitary
service (VPSS) said on its website www.fsvps.ru.
In early October Russia limited beef and pork imports from
10 Brazilian suppliers, citing an unspecified breach of rules.
Russia, one of Brazil's largest meat export markets, had
expected to buy more meat from Brazil after Moscow banned
imports from most U.S., Canadian and Mexican suppliers over
fears about feed additives.
The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry said in October the
suspensions had hit six JBS plants, two units of local meat
packer Minerva, one unit of Marfrig and one from
Pamplona. It was unclear when the limits were introduced on
shipments from Mataboi.
JBS had said it did not expect sales to be affected by the
restrictions and that it would reroute beef from other plants to
Russia.
Russia imported 825,200 tonnes of red meat worth $3.2
billion from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent
States in the first nine months of 2013, according to official
customs data.