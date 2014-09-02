UPDATE 1-S.Korea lifts ban on beef with feed additive -food ministry

* Decision expected since last October
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Sept 2 South Korea has lifted a ban on
the use of animal feed additive zilpaterol in beef, opening the
door to imports containing the growth enhancer as well as
domestic sales of the product.
Seoul said last October that it intended to ease its
zero-tolerance policy on zilpaterol-based drugs, such as Merck &
Co Inc's Zilmax, after a risk assessment fould it could
be permitted at certain levels.
Many European countries as well as China ban the import of
zilpaterol-fed beef due to concerns about side effects of the
additive, which is used to aid growth in the weeks before
animals are slaughtered.
South Korea last year suspended some U.S. beef imports for
more than two months after traces of zilpaterol were found in
two shipments.
An official at South Korea's food ministry confirmed on
Tuesday that imports of beef muscle with 1 part per billion
(ppb) of zilpaterol, 5 ppb in beef liver and 10 ppb in beef
kidney had been approved as of late last month.
"The approved levels are scientifically safe even if
consumers have them for the rest of their lives," the official
told Reuters by phone. "The decision has come after asking
farmers via months of public notices."
He noted the approved levels were lower than in other
countries, such as the United States, which permits 12 ppb of
zilpaterol in beef liver.
South Korea delayed the decision to lift the ban for a month
earlier this year after a request from China. The reason for the
request was not known, the ministry official said on Tuesday.
South Korea is a major importer of beef from Australia, the
United States and New Zealand.
Zilmax was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
in 2006. South Korea's assessment of its ban was carried out at
the request of Merck's subsidiary MSD Animal Health Korea.
