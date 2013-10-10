Swift Beef plant in Texas cannot ship meat to South Korea -USDA

CHICAGO Oct 10 A Swift Beef Company plant in
Cactus, Texas, is not eligible to ship beef to South Korea, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday, one day after
the country suspended some U.S. beef imports because it detected
the cattle-feed-additive zilpaterol in meat supplied by the
company.
South Korea said on Wednesday it had found zilpaterol, an
animal growth enhancer, in 22 tonnes of beef from a work site of
Swift Beef, a unit of JBS USA Holdings Inc. South Korea
asked the United States to verify the cause of the
contamination.
The USDA, in a notice from its Food Safety and Inspection
Service, did not explain why the Cactus plant was no longer
eligible to export to South Korea.
"The USDA has been actively engaged and we will work with
them to resolve the situation," JBS spokesman Cameron Bruett
said on Thursday.
South Korea is among a number of countries that have not
approved zilpaterol for use in meat.
The detection of the additive raised concerns that it may
still be in the supply chain after drug maker Merck & Co
halted sales of Zilmax, the top-selling zilpaterol-based
additive, on Aug. 16 amidst concerns about its impact on animal
health.
It also comes at a time when U.S. beef prices are rising
because of tightening supplies and South Korea is reducing meat
imports amid increased domestic production.