UPDATE 4-South Korea suspends some U.S. beef imports over feed additive

By Jane Chung and Theopolis Waters
SEOUL/CHICAGO Oct 9 South Korea has suspended
some U.S. beef imports after detecting the cattle feed additive
zilpaterol in meat supplied by a unit of JBS USA Holdings Inc
, raising concerns that the controversial animal growth
enhancer may still be in the supply chain weeks after Merck & Co
halted sales of Zilmax, the top-selling zilpaterol-based
drug.
The South Korean claim of zilpaterol-tainted beef is the
first to come to light since Merck suspended sales of Zilmax on
Aug. 16 amidst concerns about its impact on the health of
cattle.
It also comes at a time when U.S. beef prices are rising
because of tightening supplies and South Korea is cutting its
meat imports amid increased domestic production.
South Korea is among a number of Asian countries, including
China, that have not approved zilpaterol for use in meat. Many
European countries ban the import of zilpaterol-fed beef due to
concerns about the side effects of additives. However, South
Korea does accept imports of beef fed with a related variety of
beta-agonist drug, ractopamine.
"Any positive test for zilpaterol would subject a shipment
to rejection," said Joe Schuele, communications director for the
U.S. Meat Export Federation.
Exports of U.S. beef and variety meats, such as livers and
kidneys, to South Korea from January to July were down 23
percent from a year earlier at 58,949 tonnes, according to data
from the federation. The average cost jumped 16 percent to
$5,346.64 per tonne, the data showed.
Zilmax, which contains the active ingredient zilpaterol,
became the focus of attention in the U.S. livestock industry
after JBS rival Tyson Foods Inc said on Aug. 7 that it
would stop buying Zilmax-fed cattle for slaughter in September
due to concerns about animal health.
Zilmax is fed to cattle during the last few weeks they are
in feed yards and has a three-day withdrawal period before the
animal is slaughtered. Unwanted residue of the drug could linger
if those guidelines are not properly adhered to, livestock
specialists said.
Some veterinarians have said trace amounts of zilpaterol
linger longer in organs, such as kidney and lungs, which are not
popular in the United States but are widely consumed in Korea
and other Asian countries.
Food-processor JBS, in a statement, said it was working with
the U.S. and South Korean governments to address the rejection
of its beef, which came from one of its U.S. facilities.
The company's ability to obtain definitive information about
the rejection has been hampered by the partial shutdown of the
U.S. government and a lack of an official rejection notice from
South Korea, spokesman Cameron Bruett said.
"Importantly, this is not a food safety issue," he said.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesman could not be
reached for comment.
A Merck spokeswoman said it is possible some cattle feeders
are still dispensing Zilmax to their animals because it has not
recalled supplies of Zilmax that were already on the market at
the time the drug maker suspended sales.
"Our decision to temporarily suspend Zilmax in the U.S. and
Canada did not require that customers return product to us,"
Merck spokeswoman Pam Eisele said in an email.
Eisele noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and
other worldwide regulatory agencies have reviewed comprehensive
data on the use of Zilmax in cattle and concluded that, when
used according to label directions, the beef from cattle fed
Zilmax is safe to eat and poses no safety risk to humans.
"SOMEBODY SCREWED UP"
It is rare for importers to accidentally receive meat that
is fed with unwanted drugs because meat packers and processors
have "hugely controlled programs" to separate different meats
destined for customers with different requirements, said Keith
Belk, a professor at the Center For Meat Safety and Quality at
Colorado State University.
"These are all auditable programs," he said. "It would be
pretty rare for them to mislabel a box."
If South Korea received meat from cattle that should not
have been fed zilpaterol, "somebody screwed up," Belk said.
Feed additives have been in the spotlight since the animal
health auditor for JBS USA presented a video in the United
States in August, showing animals struggling to walk and with
other signs of distress after taking a growth drug.
Tyson stopped buying cattle fed with Zilmax on Sept. 6, and
Cargill Inc stopped on Sept. 30.
JBS never made a formal statement on its plans. The company
stopped accepting deliveries of animals fed the additive at at
least one location in Nebraska on Sept. 27, said Bart Johnston,
a feed lot owner who delivers cattle to the facility.
South Korea's rejection generated little response in the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle market. Traders were
focused on the U.S. government shutdown and a resulting void in
USDA livestock price information, which is crucial for producers
and packers to price hogs and cattle and for investors making
trading decisions.
On Wednesday, CME live cattle futures for October delivery
settled at 128.000 cents per lb, down 0.275 cent on the
day. The price was up from its session low of 127.810 cents and
has risen 3.4 percent from a recent low of 124.100 cents on Aug.
2.
INVESTIGATION
South Korea's food ministry said it had halted imports from
a work site at Swift Beef Co, a unit of JBS USA, and asked the
United States to investigate the cause of the contamination
which was found in 22 tonnes of meat.
The ministry said it had strengthened scrutiny of U.S. beef
since Taiwan had also detected zilpaterol in U.S. beef last
month.
Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration said it had asked the
importer of the contaminated cargo to destroy or send back the
meat.
"As of now, we don't clearly know when we will complete
examining U.S. beef from Swift Beef Co. We plan to inspect all
of the meat from the company," said Ahn Man-ho, vice spokesman
for the food ministry in Seoul.
"If we find further zilpaterol in U.S. beef or in any other
meat, we will take a similar action."
The rejection is not expected to lead to a major disruption
of U.S. meat shipments to South Korea because it involves beef
from one site, said Schuele, of the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
"They have a serious glut of domestic protein," Schuele said
about South Korea.
South Korea has a long-standing reputation for being
particular about its food supply, particularly with regard to
feed additives and vaccines, said Sterling Smith, a Citigroup
futures specialist in Chicago.
Because this was specific to one particular company and a
specific unit of the company, it is possible that South Korea
would replenish that product from another JBS plant or buy it
from one of their competitors, he said.
South Korea imported 75,426 tonnes of U.S. beef from January
to September, with 4,697 tonnes coming from Swift Beef.