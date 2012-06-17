Rising African tide floats global brewers' boats

| LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, June 17
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, June 17 An African has to
work three hours on average to afford a beer, compared with 12
minutes for a European, and yet the continent is the global hot
spot for beer growth, such that the world's big brewers are
struggling to keep pace.
Mark Bowman, Africa boss for global brewer SABMiller
, is building new breweries in Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia
this year and expanding those in a string of other nations.
His African beer volumes, minus the relatively mature South
African market, rose in excess of 10 percent for the last two
years as he siphoned off custom from the homebrew sector, which
is over three times the formal market.
A booming population and above-average economic performance,
backed by buoyant mining and energy industries, are behind the
growth, which is running hotter than in Latin America and Asia.
"Africa remains an extremely attractive place for consumer
goods companies. From a macro perspective, it has a growing
population and is enjoying GDP growth across most markets,"
Bowman told Reuters.
Four big brewers - SABMiller, Heineken, privately
owned Castel and Diageo - control more than 90 percent
of the $11 billion African market, and they are ploughing in
millions.
Beer is the drink of choice in the upmarket suburban areas
of Johannesburg and also in the townships that circle the city,
whether it is SABMiller's top brews Castle and Carling Black
Label or Heineken's eponymous brew and Amstel, but price is a
challenge for less well off drinkers.
The unlicensed shebeens in Alexandra township provide a beer
for those returning from work, such as 31-year-old Amstel
drinker Siphiwe Dlamini, a part-time film industry worker.
"It's not busy today because it's Monday. People like to
take it easy on Monday, and, besides, the beer is not cheap. A
lot of people between now and the weekend drink homebrew beer.
It's much cheaper," he said.
SABMiller's Bowman is hoping to woo homebrew drinkers with
its own beers made from local crops sorghum and cassava. Buyers
not only get consistent quality but a price tag that is a third
less than mainstream beers.
Bowman plans to spend $400 million to $500 million a year
for three to five years to build two or three breweries a year
and revamp others in Africa, while he also increases production
of its own "homebrewed" sorghum-based cloudy chibuku beer.
UNTAPPED POOL
Analysts estimate African beer volumes rose around 7 percent
in 2011, but stripping out the mature South African market,
which accounts for over a quarter of the continent's beer, then
growth was well over 10 percent.
"Africa is likely to be one of the key long-term growth
drivers for the global beer category," said industry analyst
Trevor Stirling at brokers Bernstein Research.
Analysts say Africa's population growth of 2.4 percent a
year outpaces the 1 percent growth in Latin America and Asia,
with Africa's 1 billion population set to double by 2050.
Annual GDP growth of 5 percent is also a draw; the
International Monetary Fund forecasts that seven of the 10
fastest-growing economies through 2015 will be in Africa, with
Ethiopia, Tanzania and Mozambique in the top five after China
and India.
With annual African per capita beer consumption only 8
litres, compared with a global average of 35 litres - stepping
up to around 70 litres in western Europe and North America -
there is a huge pool of potential to be tapped.
SABMiller, founded in 1895 to slake the thirst of gold
prospectors around Johannesburg, now brews 35 percent of the
continent's beer, with its 90 percent of the South African
market accounting for 60 percent of that volume.
Bowman's Africa region excludes South Africa and covers
eastern Africa from Mozambique to southern Sudan plus Nigeria
and Ghana. He is forecasting annual volume growth of 6-8
percent, helped by sorghum beer Eagle, introduced in Uganda in
2004, and last year's first cassava beer Impala in Mozambique.
Using local ingredients helps to make beer cheaper, and has
encouraged politicians to oblige with lower excise taxes for the
finished products.
RISING TIDE
Africa's No 2 brewer Heineken brews 22 percent of its beer,
with more than half of that in Nigeria. Other big markets are
the Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt, and it spent $163
million on two Ethiopian brewers last year.
Amsterdam-based Heineken has a near-70 percent market share
in Nigeria, the continent's most populous nation and its second
biggest beer market, and the West African nation is the group's
second most profitable market worldwide after Mexico.
"The perfect combination of a young and fast-growing
population, developing middle class, strong GDP growth and
improving political stability makes Africa an exciting
opportunity," said Africa and Middle East chief Siep Hiemstra.
Fractionally behind is Paris-based Castel, also with a 22
percent share. Angola and Cameroon account for half its volume.
It has close links with SABMiller, which is keen on a $10
billion takeover of Castel's African operations.
SABMiller took a 20 percent stake in the French group's beer
and soft drinks interests in Africa, and Castel acquired a 38
percent share in SABMiller's African subsidiary back in 2001.
Early this year they strengthened their links by agreeing mutual
pre-emptive rights over each others' beverage units in Africa.
Castel was founded in Bordeaux in 1949 by nine brothers and
sisters and is led by the octogenarian founding chairman Pierre
Castel. As succession becomes an issue, analysts say SABMiller
would love to do a deal to merge their operations and give it
control over 57 percent of Africa's beer.
Diageo operates in Africa through its Guinness beer business
and spirits such as Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff. Around 70
percent of its African business is in beer, with the bulk in
Nigeria and East Africa.
It has 12 percent of the regional beer market and its annual
growth there is expected to rise above its current 15 percent.
"There is a rising tide in Africa driven by strong economic
fundamentals," said Nick Blazquez, head of Diageo Africa.
The group is spending to catch that tide.
Earlier this year it bought Ethiopia's Meta Abo Brewery for
$225 million to give it number two position in a nation more
populous than Germany.
If Ethiopians ever match German beer consumption, that will
make for quite a return on investment.