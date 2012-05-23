Western Europe set to drink less beer this year-Plato

LONDON May 23 Western European beer consumption will fall faster this year due to tough markets in southern countries like Greece and Portugal and a likely fall in tourism numbers as the euro zone crisis continues to hit the pockets of Europe's consumers.

Industry research group Plato Logic on Wednesday forecast beer volumes in the region will fall between 1 and 2 percent this year compared to a decline of only 0.3 percent in 2011.

"Regarding the 2012 outlook, we have taken the view that the economic environment will continue to be a key factor, so have taken a fairly cautious view in general," said Plato director Ian Pressnell.

"It's very difficult to speculate how, for example the markets in Greece or Portugal may hold up, will the summer be good and will tourist numbers hold up," he added.

Pressnell expects Western Europe's two biggest beer markets of Germany and Britain to continue their long-term decline in consumption during the current year.

The researcher also said the Heineken brand was the biggest western European beer brand for the 24th year in a row since its record began, and in 2011 was followed in popularity by Carlsberg, Molson Coors' Carling, Amstel and Foster's - both owned by Heineken - and Kronenbourg, owned by Carlsberg.

In a sign of the growing importance of emerging markets, the researcher added that the world's biggest brand, the Chinese beer Snow, owned by a SABMiller joint venture, was now larger than the world's fifth biggest beer market, Germany, producing just over 90 million hectolitres of the beer in 2011.

"Headline growth in the world beer market has for some years now been driven by emerging markets and especially China, and now a single brand range has overtaken Germany," said Pressnell.