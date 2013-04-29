Scientists divided on pesticides and bee health

* Dispute over how much pesticides contribute to bee decline
* Europe likely to impose ban after governments fail to
agree
* Scientists say more studies needed
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, April 29 Bee populations have been
declining steadily in recent decades but there is scientific
disagreement over the contribution of pesticides called
neonicotinoids to falling bee numbers.
Europe is expected to impose a temporary ban on the
pesticides after EU governments failed on Monday to agree
whether or not their use should be halted.
Some recent studies have shown neonicotinoids can have
damaging effects on bee health by interfering with their homing
abilities and making them lose their way.
Other scientific studies point to a virus spread by a
parasitic mite called the Varroa as a prime suspect in fuelling
so-called "colony collapse disorder" which has seen bee numbers
drop rapidly in Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East.
Bees are important pollinators of flowering plants,
including many fruit and vegetable crops. A 2011 United Nations
report estimated that bees and other pollinators such as
butterflies, beetles or birds do work worth 153 billion euros
($203 bln) a year to the human economy.
Neonicotinoid pesticides are new nicotine-like chemicals and
act on the nervous systems of insects. They pose a lower threat
to mammals and the environment than many older pesticide sprays.
Because they are water soluble, they can be applied to the
soil and taken up by the whole plant, making them "systemic" -
meaning they render the whole plant toxic to insects.
Neonicotinoids are often applied as "seed treatments", which
means coating the seeds before planting.
A report from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in
January said three widely-used neonicotinoids, made mainly by
Switzerland's Syngenta and Germany's Bayer,
posed an acute risk to honeybees.
But Britain, whose department for environment, food and
rural affairs (DEFRA) recommended abstaining in a previous EU
vote in March, argues the science is inconclusive and advises
caution in extrapolating results from lab studies to real-life
field conditions.
Lynn Dicks, a bee expert at Cambridge University said it
should come as little surprise that insecticides kill insects.
"They are designed to," she said, adding it is the extent to
which they can be blamed for bee decline that is in doubt.
"They are unlikely to be the sole cause of falling insect
numbers and diversity, but they represent one of a set of
multiple interacting threats that seems to be driving declines."
Experts note that one of the key difficulties in
establishing the potential danger lies in how to find out how
much of the pesticides the bees come into contact with as they
forage, and the degree to which this might lead to fewer bees.
Britain's DEFRA published a report in January in which it
said its research "did not show conclusively that exposure to
neonicotinoids used within a normal agricultural setting had
major effects on bumble bee colonies".
James Cresswell, an ecotoxicologist at the University of
Exeter, says the science has yet to produce unequivocal answers.
"While recent research based on artificial dosing shows that
neonicotinoids can harm bees, uncertainty remains over the
severity of environmentally realistic conditions," he said.
Lin Field, Head of Biological Chemistry and Crop Protection
at Rothamsted Research, says there is not enough evidence to
support a total ban on neonicotinoids and questions whether the
"precautionary principle" should apply and a ban should be
imposed just in case the threat turns out to be real.
"On the face of it that might be the best solution but it
takes no account of the risk of the ban on our ability to
control insect pests and secure crop yields," she said.