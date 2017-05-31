Metals recycler Befesa seeks stock market listing before summer -sources

FRANKFURT May 31 Metals recycling group Befesa
is planning to list on the Frankfurt stock market before the
summer break in a deal potentially valuing the group's equity at
1-1.2 billion euros ($1.1-1.3 billion), two people close to the
matter said Wednesday.
The company is expected to announce its intention to float
in June with a debut taking place four weeks later, they said.
Shares worth about 450-500 million euros will be offered,
including 100 million in new shares, while Befesa's owner,
buyout group Triton, will also sell some stock, they added.
Santander, Commerzbank, Berenberg and
Stifel are acting as bookrunners alongside the global
coordinators Goldman Sachs and Citi, the people
said.
Triton declined to comment, while the banks also declined to
comment or were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)