UPDATE 1-Metals recycler Befesa targets pre-summer IPO -sources

(Updates with details throughout)
FRANKFURT May 31 Metals recycling group Befesa
is planning to list on the Frankfurt stock market, potentially
valuing the group's equity at 1-1.2 billion euros ($1.1-1.3
billion), two people close to the matter said.
Befesa, which says it has almost half of Europe's steel
recycling market and the market for recycling aluminium
residues, is expected to announce its intention to float in
June, with its planned market debut taking place four weeks
later, the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The company is hoping to benefit from buoyant stock markets
and a nascent recovery of global equity listings after a 2016
slump and would be the third listing in Germany in the second
quarter alongside restaurant chain Vapiano and online food
takeaway firm Delivery Hero.
Shares worth about 450-500 million euros will be offered,
including 100 million in new shares, while Befesa's owner,
buyout group Triton, will also sell some stock, the sources
added.
Santander, Commerzbank, Berenberg and
Stifel are acting as bookrunners alongside global
coordinators Goldman Sachs and Citi, they said.
Triton declined to comment, while the banks also declined to
comment or were not immediately available for comment.
Triton is also weighing an outright sale of Befesa as an
alternative to the IPO. Triton has offered Befesa to potential
buyers and may opt for the sale if that proves a better deal.
Befesa, which is headquartered in Luxembourg and was listed
until it was bought by Spain's Abengoa in 2000, on Tuesday
posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization of 151 million euros on sales of 640 million euros
in the year to the end of March.
It had net debt of 460 million euros and is hoping to reap a
valuation including debt similar to that of peers.
Waste Connections, Stericycle, US Ecology
, Umicore and Ecolab trade at 11-15
times their expected core earnings.
Befesa, which sees itself as market leader in hazardous
waste recycling services to the steel and aluminium recycling
industries, cited a strong business in its core steel dust and
aluminium salt slags units.
Befesa specialises in recycling steel dust from the steel
and galvanizing industry and salt slags from the aluminium
industry. Abengoa sold the company to Triton in 2013
for 850 million in cash, or 1.1 billion euros including debt.
Iron, zinc and aluminium prices have picked up substantially
since October.
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tom Sims and Alexander
Smith)