版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 3日 星期四 11:13 BJT

Beijing Auto still looking to acquire a brand in Europe and U.S

BEIJING, April 3 Beijing Automotive Group Co, Daimler AG's Chinese partner, said on Thursday it is still seeking acquisition opportunities in Europe and the United States as part of efforts to accelerate its global expansion.

Beijing Auto is interested in acquiring a "mid to high-end brand" and already has candidates, Dong Haiyang, head of Beijing Auto's international unit, told a media briefing in Beijing.

Dong said last year that Beijing Auto was seeking to buy an overseas brand.

(Reporting by Nori Shirouzu and Samuel Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐