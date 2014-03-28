版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 28日 星期五 16:32 BJT

BRIEF-Beijing Shiji Information signs strategic agreement with Alibaba

March 28 Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement with Alibaba on online-to-offline services

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cam97v

