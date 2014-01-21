ON THE MOVE - Beirne Wealth hires advisers from Morgan Stanley

Jan 21 Beirne Wealth Consulting, a boutique
brokerage founded by a former Merrill Lynch team, said on
Tuesday it has hired a team of four advisers from Morgan Stanley
.
Christopher Englebert, Daniel Reitz, Elizabeth Garnto and
Jamie Englebert will join the company's new satellite office in
Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Englebert and Reitz have previously managed about $250
million in client assets. Englebert was with Morgan Stanley for
a little over 10 years, while Reitz worked with the firm for
about five years, according to a regulatory filing.
The team brings with them over 20 years of experience in
advising institutional and private clients.
Beirne Wealth was launched in 2012 and has doubled its
assets under management to $2 billion.