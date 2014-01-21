版本:
ON THE MOVE - Beirne Wealth hires advisers from Morgan Stanley

Jan 21 Beirne Wealth Consulting, a boutique brokerage founded by a former Merrill Lynch team, said on Tuesday it has hired a team of four advisers from Morgan Stanley .

Christopher Englebert, Daniel Reitz, Elizabeth Garnto and Jamie Englebert will join the company's new satellite office in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Englebert and Reitz have previously managed about $250 million in client assets. Englebert was with Morgan Stanley for a little over 10 years, while Reitz worked with the firm for about five years, according to a regulatory filing.

The team brings with them over 20 years of experience in advising institutional and private clients.

Beirne Wealth was launched in 2012 and has doubled its assets under management to $2 billion.
